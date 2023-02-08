Several miracle rescues were carried out 58 hours after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

Rescue teams pulled out a five-year-old child alive from under the rubble in Türkiye's south eastern Kahramanmaras province.

In Kahramanmaras city centre, Yagmur Dal was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Wednesday.

Yagmur’s father and elder sister were also pulled alive from under the debris on Tuesday.

Few hours before Yagmur, three other children were rescued from the rubble, 52 hours after two powerful quakes hit Türkiye.

Search, rescue teams from southwestern Mugla, northwestern Kocaeli provinces pull out children in Hatay.

The rescues were made by teams dispatched to Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, from the Mugla and Kocaeli provinces.

Mugla’s Marmaris municipality said they rescued a boy and a girl, Eymen and Esra in the Kirkhan district of Hatay.