Imagine this scenario: you meet someone new for the first time at a work-related networking event. You start a conversation, and the person you’ve met starts to tell you a story. Since you are interested, you ask follow-up questions. After the conversation is over, you later notice that the person didn’t ask you anything that would give you a chance to introduce yourself. Who left a stronger impression?

Conversing with others is a common human experience that can be initiated in many ways, whether it be through making a statement, telling a story, cracking a joke, offering an apology, or giving someone a compliment — or simply nodding, a gesture that encourages the other person to engage more on a positive note.

Sometimes, however, we all struggle with building up a proper conversation, asking few questions, if any, or posing rather standard questions such as “How are you?” or “What do you do?”

Harvard researchers conducted a set of studies, published in 2017 under the title “It Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Question-asking Increases Liking,” in Harvard's Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

“When people are instructed to ask more questions, they are perceived as higher in responsiveness, an interpersonal construct that captures listening, understanding, validation and care,” the study stated.

Researchers revealed that the person who asks follow-up questions may be seen as considerably more sympathetic.

Focussing too much on sharing your own experiences, opinions and anecdotes are the signs of self-promotion, which often leaves a sour taste in interpersonal communications, especially when people are meeting for the first time, according to the study.

"In contrast, high question-askers—those that probe for information from others—are perceived as more responsive and are better liked."

While many of us generally don’t grasp the benefits of asking questions and don’t ask enough while conversing, “people would do well to learn that it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

Here are some tips to assist you in moving beyond the questions “How are you?” and “What do you do?” in order to establish meaningful conversations.

1. Avoid cliche topics

It's never a good idea to start a conversation by talking about the weather, the traffic or sports. Instead, pick subjects that are both significant and personal to you.