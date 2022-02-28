A new study published in the Journal of Marketing focuses on dog and cat owners and their reactions to advertising.

The study, called “The Pet Exposure Effect: Exploring The Differential Impact of Dogs Versus Cats on Consumer Mindsets” looks into dog and cat owners’ different reactions to advertising messages, and excludes subjects who own both cats and dogs or who don’t own any pets.

In the United States, 68 percent of households (84.6 million homes) own a pet. Dogs and cats are the main pets in the US, with 48 percent of US households (60 million homes) owning at least a dog and 37 percent of households (47 million homes) owning at least a cat.

Pets are a welcome addition to families, especially during the coronavirus pandemic – the researchers note that about one in five households in the US have adopted a dog or a cat since the beginning of Covid-19 in late 2019.

Pets also feature heavily in popular culture, mass media and marketing communications. In this study, the researchers look at the effects of pet exposure (for example, recalling experiences interacting with dogs or cats or seeing ads that feature a dog or cat as a spokesperson) on subjects’ later judgements and decision making, even if the judgements and decisions have nothing to do with pets.

According to the researchers, exposure to dogs makes consumers subsequently more promotion-focused; that is, subjects become more eager in pursuing a goal and more risk-seeking when making decisions. The reverse is suggested for exposure for cats; subjects become more prevention-focused, more cautious in pursuing a goal and more risk-averse when making decisions.

Lei Jia, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts Lowell, says that “These effects occur because pet exposure experiences remind consumers of the stereotypical temperaments and behaviours of the pet species.”

The authors write that “research on animal behaviour has identified systematic cross-species differences between domesticated dogs and cats. This stream of research suggests that a promotion oriented, eagerness system better captures dogs’ temperaments and behavioural characteristics while a prevention-focused, cautious system better describes cats’ temperaments and behavioural characteristics.”

They further elucidate: “On a temperament level, dogs tend to be open and expressive, while cats are elusive and cautious ... Consistent with the promotion orientation’s receptivity to change, dogs (vs. cats) cope better with and adapt quicker to changes in the environment, such as moving into a new house or having a new person in the household. In line with the prevention orientation’s preference for the status quo, cats (vs. dogs) appear more concerned with the protection their owners provide and the consistency and stability of their social and physical surroundings.”

These results hold across several product and service contexts. For example, subjects were offered to choose between stock investments (riskier behaviour) or mutual funds (risk-averse behaviour) as an investment strategy. Exposure to dogs led subjects to choose the stock investment option, while exposure to cats led them to choose mutual fund investment option.