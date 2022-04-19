Researchers have developed non-invasive sound technology that breaks down liver tumours in rats, obliterates cancer cells and boosts the immune system. This could, according to a news release, lead to improved cancer outcomes in humans.

The researchers used the non-invasive sound technology to break down 50 to 75 percent of liver tumour volume, leaving the rest to the rats’ immune systems. The results were impressive: 80 percent of the rats were cancer-free, with no recurrence or metastases.

"Even if we don't target the entire tumour, we can still cause the tumour to regress and also reduce the risk of future metastasis," says Zhen Xu, professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan and corresponding author of the study published in Cancers.

The non-invasive sound technology also stimulated the rats’ immune responses, which is probably why the untargeted portion of the tumour eventually regressed and the cancer stopped spreading.

The treatment is called histotripsy: the authors write that it is “a novel technique that mechanically disrupts tumours, through precisely controlled acoustic cavitation.”

“Histotripsy was pioneered by researchers at the University of Michigan in the US and relies on a process called cavitation — creating an empty space inside something solid — to eradicate cancer.” It is a relatively new technique that is currently undergoing human liver cancer trials in the US and Europe.

In most cases of cancer, the entirety of the tumour cannot be targeted because it may be too big, too advanced or too hard to reach. This recent study decided to leave behind a viable intact tumour while targeting and partially destroying only a portion of each mass with sound. That way the team at Michigan Medicine and the Ann Arbor VA Hospital could check the approach’s effectiveness under less than ideal conditions.

"Histotripsy is a promising option that can overcome the limitations of currently available ablation modalities and provide safe and effective non-invasive liver tumour ablation," says Tejaswi Worlikar, a doctoral student in biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan.