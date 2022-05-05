Indian police have arrested an officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after she went to him to report her gang rape, an incident that sparked outrage in a country notorious for assaults on women.

The head of a rural police station in Lalitpur, a district about 580 kilometres south of New Delhi, the capital, was among four people arrested on Wednesday, a state police official said.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer, said on Thursday.

"The rape survivor has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment."

The accused officer could not be contacted for comment as he is in custody.

The incident only came to light this week after the victim, a teenager from the lowest rung of the Hindu caste system, managed to file a complaint with the police.

In her complaint, she said she had been gang raped by four boys who took her to a neighbouring state on April 22, but escaped from them a few days later and went to the police station on April 27, where she was raped again.

