Everest has seen a clutch of records including the most summits for a woman and the first all-Black team - and a Ukrainian climber reached the top of the world for her country torn apart by Russian attacks.

The only Ukrainian climber this season, Antonina Samoilova reached the top with her country's flag, her expedition company 14 Peaks Expedition confirmed on Thursday.

"I climb Everest to support all the people of Ukraine, to support every warrior, every volunteer and all the people who were affected by this cruel war and to give strength to fight until we win," the 33-year-old said in an interview before heading off to the Everest region.

Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa, 48, reached the snow-capped summit for the 10th time, breaking her own record set in 2018.

"Lhakpa stood atop Everest at 6:15 am today. This has become her 10th ascent," Mingma Gelu Sherpa of Seven Summit Adventure, the agency that handled her expedition, said from the Everest base camp.

Record-holder Sherpa, who works at Whole Foods in Connecticut for the rest of the year, first scaled the highest mountain in the world in 2001.

"My climbing is not for the record. Many in the young generation follow my footstep. They climb mountains following me. So, I want the young generation to keep going and not to give up," Sherpa said in an interview before leaving for the climb.

First all-Black expedition