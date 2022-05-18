The United Nations chief has launched a five-point plan to jump-start broader use of renewable energies, hoping to revive world attention on climate change.

The move on Wednesday came as the UN’s weather agency World Meteorological Organization reported that greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification hit new records last year.

“We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition before we incinerate our only home,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. “Time is running out.”

The WMO State of the Climate Report for 2021 said the last seven years were the hottest on record, with extreme weather leading to deaths and disease, migration, and economic losses in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

“Today’s State of the Climate report is a dismal litany of humanity’s failure to tackle climate disruption,” Guterres said.

“The global energy system is broken and bringing us ever closer to climate catastrophe.”

Shift away from subsidies

In his plan, which leans into the next UN climate conference taking place in Egypt in November, Guterres called for fostering technology transfer and lifting of intellectual property protections in renewable technologies, like battery storage.