Do you like to dance? Let the rhythm wash over you as you surrender to the beat? It turns out that dancing to musical rhythms isn’t just a feel-good activity – but it also enhances brain function.

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba, Japan, have carried out a study that suggests that music with a groove, known as groove music, can “significantly increase measures of executive function and associated brain activity in participants who are familiar with the music,” according to a news release.

Groove music can bring feelings of pleasure to the fore, enhancing behavioural arousal levels. Just like exercise, which has similar positive effects – exercise is also known to enhance executive function.

The researchers hypothesised that groove music could also enhance executive function. Up until now, no studies had been carried out to analyse the effect of groove music on executive function or brain activity in regions associated with executive function, “such as the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (l-DLPFC).”

"Groove rhythms elicit groove sensations and positive affective responses. However, whether they influence executive function is unknown," says lead author of the study Professor Hideaki Soya.

"Accordingly, in the present study, we conducted brain imaging to evaluate corresponding changes in executive function, and measured individual psychological responses to groove music."

The researchers write that they had 51 participants who were divided into two groups: either they listened to a groove rhythm (GR) for three minutes, or a white-noise metronome for three minutes.

Before and after listening, the subjects performed the Stroop task, in which colour names are presented in colours not matching the text (for example, the word “red” written in blue ink) and participants are asked to name the colour of the text. While they were occupied with the Stroop task, they were monitored for left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (l-DLPFC) activity with functional near-infrared spectroscopy.