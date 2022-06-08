POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UN food agency uses Uber to deliver aid in Ukraine
The World Food Programme is using a custom-built version of Uber's technology platform to dispatch smaller vehicles in Ukrainian areas, where larger trucks can't get through.
UN food agency uses Uber to deliver aid in Ukraine
In the statement, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was providing access to its platform for free. / Reuters
June 8, 2022

The UN's World Food Programme has teamed up with Uber to deliver aid to people in urban areas of war-torn Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it had already distributed food in Dnipro, while deliveries were also being carried out in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi.

"Through this platform, WFP can get its food closer to those people needing its support, dispatching deliveries in various sizes of vehicle, tracking each trip to its destination, and confirming deliveries have been made safely," it said.

In the statement, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was providing access to its platform for free.

Recommended

"Using our technology, WFP can now schedule, dispatch, track, and manage deliveries by a network of cars and small vans to final distribution points within a 100-kilometre (60-mile) radius of WFP warehouses across the country," he said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in late February has left thousands dead and forced millions to flee their homes, with swathes of the country virtually destroyed.

The WFP said that by the end of June, it would be providing food and cash to more than three million people every month in Ukraine. 

READ MORE:Live blog: Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain exports - Lavrov

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar