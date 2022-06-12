Security concerns raised by Türkiye in its objection to Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership applications are legitimate, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it's about weapons exports", Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday during a visit to Finland.

"We have to remember and understand that no NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Türkiye", Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief stressed that Türkiye is a key ally for the alliance due to its strategic location on the Black Sea between Europe and the Middle East.

Türkiye's security concerns

Stoltenberg and Niinisto said talks with Türkiye would continue but gave no indication of progress in the negotiations.