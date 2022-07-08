Volunteers in the UK surveying dormouse and bat populations in trees have unexpectedly discovered more than 50 toads in nest boxes and tree cavities at least 1.5 metres high.

“Remarkably, we found widespread arboreal usage by amphibians in England and Wales, with occupancy of hazel dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius) nest boxes, tree cavities investigated as potential bat roosts and even a bird nest, by common toads (Bufo bufo), but few additional records of frogs or newts,” researchers from Britain said.

Scientists believe the toads might be climbing even higher. This is the first time that the tree-climbing potential of amphibians has been explored at a national scale in Britain.

The researchers said “remarkably,” because up until now, common toads were thought to be terrestrial. And they pointed out that “typical terrestrial amphibians are generally heavier, with squat bodies and proportionately shorter limbs,” making it less likely that they would be climbing trees.

That’s why it’s quite a feat that “the mean height of cavities occupied by toads was 134 cm but there were records of 192 cm and 216 cm."

The maximum recorded cavity height occupied by a toad was over three metres, within a cavity with the entrance at 280 cm height in an oak tree and “an additional 25 cm up above the entrance inside the feature”.

The discovery of toads in trees was made during a survey to search for hazel dormice and bats as part of the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme and the Bat Tree Habitat Key project.