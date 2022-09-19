Referring back to its constitution, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it has always “long used the arts in its work on health promotion and communication.”

The 1947 UN constitution defines health as a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

A study that the WHO has conducted in Europe questions the role of art in health and mental well-being and concludes that “Results from over 3000 studies identified a major role for the arts in the prevention of ill health, promotion of health, and management and treatment of illness across the lifespan.”

Similarly, a University of Pennsylvania study examined more than 100 studies that “explored the emotional experience of visiting a museum, and Katherine Cotter, a postdoctoral fellow, concluded that museum visits yield mental health benefits.”

Speaking to the PBS station WHYY, Cotter, whose results were recently published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, said “We’re seeing that going to an art museum is really effective at reducing your stress.

“If we think about the stress hormone cortisol, there’s been a few studies examining if you just go for half an hour to an art museum and measure people’s cortisol levels before they go in, after half an hour it shows the kind of recovery time [normally] equivalent to a few hours.”

Cotter explained that “When we enter a museum, we’re entering it with an intention. We’re entering this particular space that has unique art, architecture, and has unique things that we’re going to be seeing whether it’s an art museum or another form of museum or cultural institution.”

According to Cotter, museum attendees “engage different mindsets and different cognitive processes. Once we get into the meat and potatoes of the museum visit, we see ourselves more concerned communally, thinking about how things are interrelated in the world more broadly.”

Cotter and her fellow researcher James O Pawelski found that “programs targeting flourishing outcomes in clinical or at-risk populations (e.g. people living with dementia, older adults) show benefits to participants, with visits to art museums being socially prescribed across the globe to address a variety of ill-being conditions.”