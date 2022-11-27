FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian football federation after the team hung a controversial flag depicting Kosovo in their changing room before their loss to Brazil at the World Cup.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the football association of Serbia due to a flag displayed in their dressing room on the occasion of the Brazil v Serbia FIFA World Cup match played on 24 November," FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Kosovo football federation (FFK) filed a complaint with the governing body after photos showed Serbia's football team hung up a flag depicting Kosovo's borders with the Serbian flags' colours and stamped with the slogan "there will be no surrender".

Kosovo, a former Yugoslav province with an Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

FIFA's disciplinary code prohibits "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play" and "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".

Kosovo joined FIFA and European confederation UEFA in 2016.

