POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA probes Serbia over offensive Kosovo map at World Cup
Serbia's football team hung up a flag depicting Kosovo's borders with the Serbian flags' colours and stamped with the slogan "there will be no surrender".
FIFA probes Serbia over offensive Kosovo map at World Cup
The global football federation's disciplinary code prohibits "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".
November 27, 2022

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian football federation after the team hung a controversial flag depicting Kosovo in their changing room before their loss to Brazil at the World Cup.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the football association of Serbia due to a flag displayed in their dressing room on the occasion of the Brazil v Serbia FIFA World Cup match played on 24 November," FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Kosovo football federation (FFK) filed a complaint with the governing body after photos showed Serbia's football team hung up a flag depicting Kosovo's borders with the Serbian flags' colours and stamped with the slogan "there will be no surrender".

Kosovo, a former Yugoslav province with an Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

FIFA's disciplinary code prohibits "offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play" and "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".

Kosovo joined FIFA and European confederation UEFA in 2016.

READ MORE: Kosovo joined FIFA and European confederation UEFA in 2016.

Recommended

Concrete actions expected

Kosovo sports minister Hajrulla Ceku on Friday tweeted his anger at "disgraceful images from the Serbia locker room."

Ceku added: "We expect concrete actions from FIFA considering that (Kosovo) is a full FIFA and UEFA member."

"Such a chauvinist act has no place at sporting events and even less inside establishments where the biggest world football event is taking place," the FFK said in a statement.

"It is unacceptable that this act is passed over in silence and we insistently demand that FIFA strictly apply its rules and punish the Serbian football federation for this aggressive act contrary to the values that football transmits," it added.

READ MORE: Why tensions are high between Kosovo and Serbia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'