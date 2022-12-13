Jin, the oldest member of K-pop group BTS, has started his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.

Six other younger BTS members are to join the military one after another in the coming years, meaning that the world's biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years.

Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

With lawmakers squabbling in parliament, and surveys showing sharply split public opinions over offering exemptions to BTS members, their management agency announced in October that all BTS members would perform their compulsory military duties.

Big Hit Music said that both the company and the members of BTS "are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers, the Defense Ministry said.

Fans, Mixed emotions

After the training involving rifle-shooting, grenade-throwing and marching practices, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

About 20-30 fans — some holding Jin's photos — and dozens of journalists gathered near the camp. But Jin didn't meet them as a vehicle carrying him moved into the boot camp without getting him out.

"I want to wait for Jin and see him go into the military and wish him all the best," Mandy Lee from Hong Kong said before Jin’s entrance to the camp.

"Actually, it’s complicated. I wanna be sad. I wanna be happy for him," said Angelina from Indonesia.