If Fahrelnissa Zeid were still alive today, she would have been 120 years old. The pioneering artist came from a family of preeminent figures.

“Her uncle was grand vizier Cevat Pasha, her elder brother was the ‘Fisherman of Halicarnassus’ [writer] Cevat Sakir Kabaagaclı, her sister was [engraver and painter] Aliye Berger, her son was [abstract painter] Nejad Melih Devrim, her daughter was [actress] Sirin Devrim, her niece was [ceramics artist] Füreya Koral. An incredible family,” says curator Oguz Erten of Bozlu Art Project in Sisli, Istanbul, where a retrospective of her work will be shown starting September 21, 2021.

Zeid was born in Istanbul in January 1901 to a family of artists and intellectuals. She enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts for Women in 1919, and got married a year later to novelist Izzet Melih Devrim. One of their children died at a young age because of scarlet fever, but Nejad Devrim would become a painter while Shirin Devrim would become an actress.

Zeid studied painting in Paris in 1928 and returned to Istanbul in 1929, leaving behind her figurative works for expressionist figurativism. She continued to study art at the Istanbul Academy of Fine Arts.

She got divorced from her first husband and married an Iraqi Prince, Zeid bin Hussein, who was the first ambassador of the Kingdom of Iraq to Germany in 1935. In 1938 the family was recalled to Baghdad. Fahrelnissa Zeid, diagnosed with depression, would travel to Europe and Istanbul on doctor’s orders. She opened her first personal exhibition in her home in Macka, Istanbul in 1945.

“She held an exhibition at her home when there were no galleries in Istanbul,” Erten says. “Then in 1948 she had an exhibition in London, after the UK had come out of WWII, as a Turkish ‘woman’ artist.”

Zeid has started a workshop in Paris in the following years, and her name is mentioned alongside the School of Paris painters, exhibiting in the most important museums and galleries. Erten also mentions that “She has been a character that has attracted attention everywhere she went with her art and her personality, and there was a major retrospective exhibition at one of the most important museums of the world, the Tate Modern in London in 2017.”

Erten points out that the exhibition at the Bozlu Art Project, Towards a Storm, was inspired by the book written by Yahsi Baraz, owner of Galeri Baraz and a doyen of the Turkish art scene, and edited by himself and art historian Dr. Ozlem Inay Erten. “As in the book, we went with a chronological setup and enriched the exhibition with photographs and documents,” he explains.

Yahsi Baraz, art historian and gallery owner, says he has been working on the book for the last three or four years. “But I’ve had this project in my mind for at least 30 years,” he tells TRT World in a phone interview.

He reminisces about a 1964 exhibition in which he saw Zeid’s paintings for the first time: “It was an extraordinary exhibition. For the first time in my life I saw canvases that large, paintings that were 2.5-3 metres long. It really impressed me. I was a first-year art student, someone who didn’t know the first thing about art.”