Nearly half of all hate crime victims in England and Wales in the year ending March 2021 were Muslims, according to new statistics released by the Home Office.

The overall hate crimes rose by 9 percent as police recorded 124,091 incidents between March 2020 and March 2021, the new data show.

The racially motivated hate crimes were the majority of the overall figures as they increased by 12 percent to 85,668 offenses.

READ MORE: Daughter of murdered Muslim man urges UK to label crime as terrorism

Hate crimes on rise

The number of religious hate crimes was 6,377, with almost half of them targeting Muslims.

“In year ending March 2021, where the perceived religion of the victim was recorded, just under half (45 percent) of religious hate crime offences were targeted against Muslims (2,703 offences),” the Home Office release said.