POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Vietnam's Hoi An city to phase out dog and cat meat
An estimated five million canines are consumed every year in Vietnam, but the practice is dying, with 88 percent supporting a ban in a recent poll.
Vietnam's Hoi An city to phase out dog and cat meat
Vietnamese officials in the central city of Hoi An announced it was set to be the country's first dog and cat meat free city. / AFP
December 10, 2021

A popular Vietnamese tourist city has pledged to phase out selling cat and dog meat, a first in a nation where some consider the animals a delicacy.

Authorities in Hoi An, a historic trading port and World Heritage site, signed a deal on Friday with animal rights group Four Paws International promising to phase out sales and consumption of cat and dog meat. 

"We want to help promote animal welfare through rabies eradication, phasing out the dog and cat meat trade, and making the city a premier destination for tourism," vice city mayor Nguyen The Hung said. 

Julie Sanders from Four Paws International said it was a watershed moment that might set an example for other places in Vietnam.

A national poll commissioned by the animal rights group this year found only an estimated 6.3 percent of 600 Vietnamese surveyed consume the four-pawed creatures – with 88 percent supporting a ban.

Recommended

Health concerns

The custom has waned as incomes rise and the affluent keep the animals as pets but dog meat remains readily available in Hanoi with some dismissive of animal welfare concerns.

"I don't think anyone should ban the eating of dog meat. It's our culture," Hanoi resident Phan Van Cuong said.

An estimated five million canines are consumed every year in Vietnam – the second highest in the world behind China – with some believing eating the meat can help dispel bad luck.

In 2018, Hanoi officials encouraged people to stop eating dog meat as it was damaging the capital's reputation and there were health concerns it could lead to deadly rabies infections. 

READ MORE: China's Shenzhen bans eating of cats, dogs after coronavirus

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat