POLITICS
3 MIN READ
De Bruyne puts Man City one step close to retaining Premier League title
Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute goal helped City secure 56 points from 22 matches with Chelsea on 43 points.
De Bruyne puts Man City one step close to retaining Premier League title
Chelsea beat City in last season's Champions League final, but City have completed the double over the London side in the Premier League this season. / AFP
January 15, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne has curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League.

Saturday's was City's12th straight win on its relentless march toward a sixth title in 11 years, with third-place Liverpool now the team with likely the best chance of catching Pep Guardiola’s side at 14 points behind but with two games in hand.

The Belgium midfielder collected a pass from Joao Cancelo deep in his own half, drove forward, and found the bottom corner with a shot from just outside the area.

READ MORE:Man City beat 10-man Arsenal with late Rodri goal

Personal satisfaction

Recommended

It also would have given De Bruyne a certain sense of personal satisfaction, being a former Chelsea player — he was sold in 2014 without making a mark at Stamford Bridge — and considering the anguish he suffered by being forced off with a head injury during the Champions League final loss to same opponent last season.

City dominated the majority of an intense game at Etihad Stadium, stopping second-place Chelsea from having a shot in the first half and seeing Jack Grealish squander the best chance before halftime when his shot was deflected behind by the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Romelu Lukaku had Chelsea's best opportunity at the start of the second half, but Ederson saved the striker's curling shot after he had been played through. Otherwise, the visitors were penned back inside their own half by City's press and control of the ball.

READ MORE: Premier League stars set for 'exceptional' Africa Cup of Nations

READ MORE:No temporary halt to Premier League club matches despite Covid surge

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat