Catalonia's regional parliament has passed a resolution to rehabilitate the memory of hundreds of women executed for "witchcrafts" between the 15th and 18th centuries.

The move on Wednesday was driven by pro-independence and left-wing groups who believe these women were "victims of misogynistic persecution".

The groups want their memory to be honoured by naming streets after them.

"We have recently discovered the names of more than 700 women who were persecuted, tortured and executed between the 15th and 18th centuries," say the groups behind the resolution.

The resolution was passed by a large majority of 114 in favour, 14 against and six abstentions.

The lives and tragic deaths of these women will now be reviewed from a gender perspective to raise public awareness about their fate, echoing similar initiatives in Spain's Navarre region but also in Scotland, Switzerland and Norway.

