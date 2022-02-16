Archeologists have found Buddha artefacts in northwest Pakistan dated back to 1,800 years.

The rare artefacts were found in the Swabi district, located some 83 kilometres from Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Samad, the provincial director of Archeology Department, said.

"We have found around 400 new antiquities belonging to Gandhara civilisation during an ongoing excavation at Baho Dheri village of Swabi over the past six months," he said.

The discoveries include a 73-metre high stupa, the largest of its kind so far found in the region, and a rare 10-feet life-size statue of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

"This statue is not in intact form. We need to work to restore in its original shape," Samad said.

More discoveries expected

Other antiquities include seated Buddha statues, the original floor of the largest stupa dated back to 1,800 years, and a statue in meditation pose, he added.

"These antiquities are not mere art pieces but they were used for worship purposes," he further said, adding that the Buddhist disciples used to take rounds of the stupa in the anti-clockwise direction.

Mostly, he said, round, Indian, and Ashokan-style stupas have been found in the region, some of them dated back to 2,200 years, in addition to square stupas, which were introduced by the ancient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest discoveries are the outcome of an ongoing excavation in the region over the past six months.