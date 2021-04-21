Wednesday, April 21

Brazil registers nearly 80,000 new Covid-19 cases

Brazil has recorded 79,719 new cases of coronavirus and 3,472 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

That takes Brazil's death toll to 381,475 and the total confirmed cases to 14.1 million.

Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15

Greece has said its tourism services will open on May 15 when a ban on travel between different regions of the country will also be lifted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

Restrictions, many of which have been in effect since early November, will remain in place over Orthodox Easter on May 2.

Romania to distribute J&J shots to centres by next week

Romania’s national vaccination committee chief has said Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed to vaccination centres by next week.

Last week, Romania received a batch of 60,000 J&J vaccine shots but paused distribution as it waited for safety confirmation from the European Medicines Agency following a small number of rare blood clots.

The announcement came the same day Romania launched its first mobile vaccination centre in Ilfov County near the capital Bucharest, where appointments will not be needed.

Switzerland hopes all adults shots done by end of July

Switzerland said it expects vaccinations for all adults will be completed by the end of July at the current rate of supplies from manufacturers.

Health Minister Alain Berset noted a recent easing of lockdown measures — including opening restaurants and bars for outdoor service — began on Monday.

However, the country shouldn’t expect any other restrictions lifted until at least May 26. The seven-day average confirmed case counts is currently at about 2,000.

Portugal to start administering J&J vaccines

Portugal said it will start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a day after European regulators gave it the go-ahead following a blood clot concern.

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido says the shot will speed up the goal of vaccinating those over 60 years old. But she added national authorities will study findings by European regulators to determine if any restrictions should be placed on its use for younger people.

South African researchers hope to restart J&J vaccination next week

South African researchers hope to restart use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week in an "implementation study" immunising healthcare workers, a top local scientist has said.

South Africa suspended the study last week after US federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J's vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

"We do hope to start again next week," South African Medical Research Council President Glenda Gray said during a webinar.

Turkey logs highest daily death toll yet

Turkey has recorded 362 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed, bringing the total toll to 36,975.

Data also showed 61,967 new cases were recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,446,591.

Greece to roll out J&J vaccine on May 5

Greece has plans to start the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on May 5 after Europe's drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said.

Greece had been expected to start J&J vaccinations on Monday before questions emerged over reports of very rare blood clotting disorders associated with the vaccine.

FDA inspection finds problems at J&J vaccine factory

The Baltimore factory contracted to make Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was dirty, didn’t follow proper manufacturing procedures and had poorly trained staff, resulting in contamination of material that was going to be put in the shots, US regulators have said.

The Food and Drug Administration released a statement and a 13-page report detailing findings from its recent inspection of the now-idle Emergent Biosciences factory.

Agency inspectors said a batch of the bulk drug substance for J&J's single-shot vaccine was contaminated with material used to make vaccines for another Emergent client, AstraZeneca.

France reports over 34,000 new virus cases

France has reported 34,968 new virus cases, down from 43,098 a day earlier.

Data from the Health Ministry also showed that 5,959 people were in intensive care units, down by 25 from Tuesday.

The ministry reported 313 new deaths in hospitals.

German lawmakers approve 'emergency brake' virus rules

German lawmakers have approved a proposal by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the virus is spreading too quickly, among them closures and a nighttime curfew.

As parliament's lower house debated the plan, thousands of protesters gathered on a nearby street. Police broke up the demonstration with pepper spray and made dozens of arrests after participants ignored restrictions and tossed bottles at officers.

The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterised the pandemic response across highly decentralised Germany’s 16 states.

UK reports over 2,300 daily cases

A total of 2,396more people in the UK have tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 4,395,703 according to official British government data.

The death toll increased by 22 over the past day to reach 127,327.

Italy reports over 13,800 daily cases

Italy has reported 364 more deaths against 390 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074.

Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.9 million cases to date.

Over 33.1 million Britons have received first vaccine dose

A total of 33.14 million Britons have received the first dose of a vaccine with 10.78 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures.

A further 2,396 cases and 22 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported.

Swedes warned of new pandemic measures if healthcare pressure rises

The Swedish government has warned of new and tougher steps if people chose to ignore existing restrictions and further raised pressure on healthcare services already struggling to cope with a third wave of the disease.

Sweden, whose still mostly voluntary measures has made it an outlier in its response to the pandemic, has seen the number of people in intensive care rise to its highest level since the initial outbreak a year ago.

In some regions, intensive care has been filled to maximum capacity and the number of available beds for those worst ill is below 20 percent across the nation.

Poland to ease curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland's health minister has said the country will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, as daily case numbers start to fall.

Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in regions with lower rates of infection, Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Hair and beauty salons will also reopen.

Oman to suspend travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Oman will bar entry to arrivals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh starting April 24, as part of measures to contain the pandemic, Omani state TV has reported.

Iraq virus cases surpass one million

Infections in Iraq have surpassed one million, the Health Ministry said, a figure unmatched in the Arab world, in a country that has long faced medical shortages.

The ministry reported 8,696 new infections and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the country's outbreak in February last year to 1,001,854, including 15,098 deaths.

France expects to lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3

Domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the virus are expected to be lifted on May 3, the government has said after a cabinet meeting.

Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal also said that President Emmanuel Macron's administration was sticking to a base case scenario of bars and restaurants to reopen outdoor seating by mid-May.

Sri Lanka finds blood clots among AstraZeneca recipients

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told parliament.

Nearly a million people have been given the first dose of the Indian-made vaccine in the country.