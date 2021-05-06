Thursday, May 6:

WHO warns of Covid-19 spike in Africa

With slow Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and new variants making inroads, the risk of a new wave of infections in Africa remains high, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa has warned.

WHO said Africa-bound Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India have been delayed for the foreseeable future.

"The tragedy in India does not have to happen here in Africa, but we must all be on the highest possible alert," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in a press briefing.

Turkey adds over 22,000 new cases

Turkey reported over 22,300 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry has said.

A total of 22,388 infections, including 2,401 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall Covid-19 tally is now over 4.97 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 304 over the past day to reach 42,187.

Minnesota, Virginia join US states easing restrictions

The governors of two more US states have said they were lifting most restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus after sharp drops in infection rates and deaths.

Both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam unveiled plans for easing or even completely erasing limits, saying all changes were hinged on vaccination numbers going up, which has helped to diminish Covid-19 case numbers.

Northam said Virginia would lift all restrictions on June 15, except for a mask mandate.

Germany to allow AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

Germany will allow AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to adults of all ages and aims to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August as it seeks to speed up its rollout, Health Minister Jens Spahn has said.

The country's 16 regional health ministers have agreed with Spahn to reverse a previous decision to restrict the AstraZeneca shot to people over 60 years old. He also said that the current 12-week gap between first and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccinations could be shortened.

Pfizer CEO 'not at all' in favour of US patent waiver

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said he was against a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines and that production should be ramped up in existing facilities instead.

In an interview with AFP, Bourla said his company, which developed its vaccine with German firm BioNTech, was "not at all" in favour of the call from the United States to waive patent protections for coronavirus jabs.

The widely praised move by the US announced on Wednesday is seen by proponents as a way to boost production in developing countries that so far have received far fewer jabs.

But Bourla, reflecting the pharmaceutical industry's long held position, insisted patents are not the main roadblocks to more production and that building new plants would be counterproductive.

"We should focus our efforts in what we can build right now, that is enough capacity to produce billions of doses," he said.

"The problem is that there are no facilities in the world outside the ones that we can build ourselves, that can make mRNA vaccines," he said, referring to type of Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Germany rejects US proposal to waive patents

Germany has rejected a US proposal to waive patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines, saying the greatest constraints on production were not intellectual property but increasing capacity and ensuring quality.

Number of ICU patients in France sees biggest drop in a year

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) in France fell by 171 to 5,231, the biggest one-day drop in 12 months, health ministry data has showed.

The ministry also reported 219 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over 24 hours, down from 244 on Wednesday.

Sweden passes one million cases as virus spread tops EU

Sweden has announced it had recorded over one million cases of Covid-19, nearly a tenth of the population, as the Nordic nation struggles to rein in a third wave of the virus.

"In Sweden we now have among the highest number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe," Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of microbiology at Sweden's Public Health Agency, told a press conference.

Tegmark Wisell noted however that there had been a downward trend in recent weeks.

Italy reports 258 deaths, 11,807 new cases

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths against 267 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585.

Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.08 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,867 on Thursday, down from 17,520 a day earlier.

There were 127 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 142 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

UK records 2,613 cases, 13 deaths

Britain recorded a further 2,613 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and 13 deaths, official data has showed.

The daily case number was up on the 2,144 reported on Wednesday while the number of fatalities was down from the 27 reported a day before.

On vaccines, a further 139,097 people were given a first dose in the 24 hours and 404,226 were given a second. In total, 34.93 million people have received a first dose and 16.29 million have received a second.

US jobless claims dip to new pandemic low

New applications for jobless aid in the United States dropped below 500,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic began as Covid-19 vaccines helped businesses rehire.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that there were 498,000 seasonally adjusted initial claims for jobless benefits made in the week ended May 1. That is 92,000 fewer than the week prior and a sharper drop than forecast, bringing the closely watched metric of the labor force to a new low after it spiked when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The report provides the latest evidence that coronavirus vaccination campaigns and government stimulus spending are aiding the US labor force, which is still short millions of jobs lost to the business restrictions meant to stop the virus from spreading.

Novavax firms up deal with Covax for first 350M jabs

Novavax has inked a deal for the first 350 million of its Covid-19 vaccine doses bound for the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility, the US biotech firm has said.

Novavax, which signed a memorandum of understanding in February to provide 1.1 billion doses in total, penned an advance purchase agreement with Covax for the first tranche.

They will be supplied, subject to regulatory approval, from the third quarter of 2021 onwards into 2022.

The Serum Institute of India plant is expected to manufacture and deliver the remaining 750 million Novavax doses.

India's govt eases hospital oxygen shortage as demand jumps

Under order by the Supreme Court, India's government has agreed to provide more medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, potentially easing a 2-week-old shortage that worsened the country's exploding coronavirus crisis.

Government officials also denied reports that they have been slow in distributing life-saving supplies donated from abroad.

The government raised the oxygen supply to 730 tons from 490 tons per day in New Delhi as ordered by the Supreme Court. The court intervened after 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at New Delhi’s Batra Hospital when it ran out of medical oxygen for 80 minutes last week.

EU working towards 'long Covid' treatments

With the EU's vaccination rollout picking up, the European Commission has said it would back a new generation of improved coronavirus treatments, especially for people suffering "long Covid".

"It's really crucial that, alongside vaccines, we also step up our work on therapeutics," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a media conference.

The commission's strategy aims to build a bigger treatment portfolio going beyond the one medicine that has so far proved effective: the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect Covid-19 infections

Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with Covid-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds.

To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with Covid-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.

Having got used to the system, the bees were able to spontaneously extend their tongues to receive a reward when presented with an infected sample, said Wim van der Poel, a professor of virology who took part in the project.

Pfizer/BioNTech to supply vaccines for Olympic athletes

US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has announced a deal with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Tokyo Games.

In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.

Poland detects first cases of Brazilian coronavirus variant

Poland has detected its first three cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, the health minister has said, as the European nation starts to emerge from a third wave of the pandemic.

Poland tightened quarantine rules in May for people travelling from Brazil, India and South Africa after cases of an Indian variant of the virus were detected in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

The three cases of the Brazilian variant were detected in Poland's southern Silesia region, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Poland has so far reported 2,818,378 coronavirus cases and 68,993 deaths.

Russia authorises single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

Russia has authorised the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its Covid-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said, a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.

Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4 percent effective against Covid-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.

One of its main potential uses is as a vaccine that can be shipped to a country in the grip of an acute outbreak which needs to be subdued quickly.

EU ready to 'discuss' Covid vaccine patent waivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Brussels was ready discuss a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

But she stressed that Europe's priority would be to boost global supplies, and implicitly criticised the US and the UK for limiting vaccine exports.

On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Washington now supports calls for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines while the pandemic rages.

US President Joe Biden had been under pressure to back the move, which could help poorer nations produce cheaper generic versions of the latest jabs.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hailed Biden's "historic" decision, which Europe has up to now resisted.

Russia backs waiving patents

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he supported the idea of a waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines as Russia registered its fourth virus jab called Sputnik Light.

A campaign to lift patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines picked up steam on Thursday, with French, German and EU leadership saying they were ready to discuss a proposal by US President Joe Biden, before Putin added his support.

"We are hearing from Europe an idea that, in my opinion, deserves attention - namely, to remove patent protections from vaccines against Covid-19 altogether," Putin said during a televised meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

"Russia would of course support such an approach," Putin said, urging Golikova to work out the logistics.

"As I have said many times... We should not think about how to extract maximum profit, but about how to ensure people's safety."

Italy travel pass will also be valid for tourists from outside EU

Italy's Tourism Minister has said the pass that the country will introduce from the middle of May for travellers clear of Covid-19 will be valid also for arrivals from outside the European Union.

"This will be for everybody, especially for tourists from outside the EU," Massimo Garavaglia told SkyTg24.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said an EU travel pass will be introduced in the middle of June, allowing easy travel across the continent for those who have been vaccinated or just tested negative, or could prove they had recently recovered from the virus.

Fiji locks down hospital over coronavirus death

Soldiers and police in the Pacific nation of Fiji have surrounded and locked down a major hospital.

Health authorities say they are quarantining 400 patients, doctors, nurses and other staff within the compound until they can determine who had contact with a coronavirus patient who died there.

The 53-year-old patient at Lautoka Hospital was only the third person to die from the virus in Fiji, which has about 1 million people. But the nation’s leaders are deeply worried that the latest outbreak is spreading, especially after two doctors at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

A health official says the hospital is closed and all medical services are being diverted to other facilities. The official says those sequestered in the hospital will be provided with food, bedding and whatever other supplies they need.

France widens vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness

France has decided to widen its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country's health ministry, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme.