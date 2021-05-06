The scandal-hit organisation behind film and television's Golden Globes has voted for sweeping reforms after being slammed by Hollywood for its record on diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – a group of 90-odd international journalists who wield outsized influence due to the prestigious Globes – has been reeling since a report in February revealed it has zero Black members.

A group of over 100 Tinseltown publicists wrote to the HFPA in March demanding an end to "discriminatory behaviour, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption," joining criticism from the Time's Up group.

On Thursday, the HFPA overwhelmingly approved a package of reforms including boosting membership by 50 percent, including more Black journalists, and lifting notoriously strict and opaque limits on who gets admitted.

"Very small numbers said no or abstained – the majority said yes," said one member, who asked not to be named.

"I am so relieved – we need to change, we need to improve ourselves in order to survive," the member told AFP.

