CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Golden Globes voters approve changes on diversity, ethics after racism row
The membership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association approved widespread changes designed to diversify its ranks and address ethics complaints.
Golden Globes voters approve changes on diversity, ethics after racism row
In this file photo taken on February 23, 2021 a view of the HFPA Golden Globe Awards logo, part of a set up allowing the media to pre-tape their stand up at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. / AFP Archive
May 6, 2021

The scandal-hit organisation behind film and television's Golden Globes has voted for sweeping reforms after being slammed by Hollywood for its record on diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association – a group of 90-odd international journalists who wield outsized influence due to the prestigious Globes – has been reeling since a report in February revealed it has zero Black members.

A group of over 100 Tinseltown publicists wrote to the HFPA in March demanding an end to "discriminatory behaviour, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption," joining criticism from the Time's Up group.

On Thursday, the HFPA overwhelmingly approved a package of reforms including boosting membership by 50 percent, including more Black journalists, and lifting notoriously strict and opaque limits on who gets admitted.

"Very small numbers said no or abstained – the majority said yes," said one member, who asked not to be named.

"I am so relieved – we need to change, we need to improve ourselves in order to survive," the member told AFP.

READ MORE: 'The Crown', 'Schitt's Creek' win top honours at bicoastal Golden Globes

Recommended

The HFPA did not immediately comment.

The Golden Globes are second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood's film award season, but their future status has been called into question by threats of a boycott over some of the HFPA's controversies.

Former president Philip Berk was expelled last month for forwarding an email dubbing Black Lives Matter a "hate movement," and two consultants hired to address the HFPA's diversity issues quit over a lack of progress.

While most HFPA members work regularly for well-known media outlets, the exclusion of countless bona fide journalists has drawn scrutiny.

READ MORE:Asian-American filmmakers dismayed at Golden Globe rule on 'Minari'

And more broadly the organisation's track record of overlooking Black- and minority-led film and television at the Globes is frequently criticised.

But studios are keen to ensure that HFPA voters have seen their films and television shows – sometimes under rather luxurious conditions, according to some involved who have spoken on the issue on condition of anonymity.

And there was positive news for the HFPA in March when an antitrust lawsuit by a Norwegian entertainment journalist accusing it of sabotaging non-members while gorging on lavish perks and unparalleled access to Hollywood stars, was thrown out by a California judge.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions