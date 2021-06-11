Friday, June 11

US FDA asks J&J to discard millions of vaccine

The US Food & Drug Administration has said Johnson & Johnson must throw away millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory but also cleared millions for use.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the agency had cleared about 10 million doses. The New York Times said that the batches being discarded amount to around 60 million doses, citing people familiar with the matter.

Without disclosing or confirming the number of vaccine doses, the FDA said in a news release that it had authorised two batches of the vaccine for use, that several other batches were not suitable for use and that others were being evaluated.

The agency said it was not yet ready to authorise Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant for manufacturing the J&J vaccine. Production of J&J's vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by US authorities in April and J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant.

Denmark ready to deliver 500,000 vaccine doses to Ukraine

Denmark is ready to deliver 500,000 vaccine doses to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement after he spoke to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen by phone.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million people. The government suggested some lockdown restrictions could continue over the summer, though case numbers have fallen.

Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

The Italian government said it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting. Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the vaccine on May 25, triggering a media and political outcry over the Anglo-Swedish company's shot being used for adults of all ages despite previously-raised medical concerns.

"AstraZeneca will only be used f or people over 60," the country's special Covid commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told reporters.

People under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca should be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the government's chief medical adviser Franco Locatelli said at the same news conference.

Mongolia approves Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine abroad, said on Friday that Mongolia had approved the single-dose version of the vaccine, Sputnik Light.

UK reports 8,125 new cases, highest daily total since February

The UK has recorded its highest coronavirus infections since late February, the majority from the delta variant first identified in India.

Government figures showed 8,125 new cases, the highest since Feb. 26. The delta variant, which is considered about 40 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, accounts for more than 90 percent of all new infections in the UK.

Another 17 coronavirus-related deaths were announced, taking the confirmed total to 127,884, the highest in Europe.

EU won't use J&J shots from time of US contamination issue

Europe's drug regulator said batches of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine made for the region around the time when contamination issues were revealed at a US manufacturing site would, as a precaution, not be used.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not say how many shots were affected, but Reuters has reported it involves millions of doses, making it harder for J&J to meet a target of delivering 55 million to Europe by end of June.

Turkey registers 6,261 new cases

Turkey confirms 6,261 new coronavirus cases, including 561 symptomatic patients, in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Thursday was 6,408.

Turkey's overall case tally is nearly 5.32 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,593 with 69 new fatalities.

Russia's new cases at fresh three-month high

Russia has reported 12,505 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since late February, taking the national tally to 5,180,454 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus task force said 396 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 125,674.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.

India records 91,702 new cases over past 24 hours

India has reported 91,702 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country's total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.

Sinopharm unit's vaccine secures approval for use on minors in China

A Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products has obtained approval to be used on people aged between three and 17in China, a disease control official said.

Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was speaking to reporters at a news briefing.

China's children may be next in line for vaccines

If China is to meet its tentative goal of vaccinating 80 percent of its population against the coronavirus by the end of the year, tens of millions of children may have to start rolling up their sleeves.

Regulators took the first step last week by approving the use of the country's Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, though no announcement has been made about when the shots will start.

Children have been largely spared the worst of the pandemic, becoming infected less easily than adults and generally showing less severe symptoms when they do catch the virus.

But experts say children can still transmit the virus to others and some note that if countries are going to achieve herd immunity through their vaccination campaigns, inoculating children should be part of the plan.

Australia's Victoria reports zero cases as lockdown ends

Australia's Victoria state reported zero locally acquired cases of Covid-19 for the first time in nearly three weeks as state capital Melbourne came out of a snap two-week lockdown after an outbreak that has seen about 90 cases since May 24.

Melbourne exited the lockdown on Thursday night but some restrictions on travel and gathering will remain, including a rule that would force the city's five million residents to stay within 25 km (15 miles) of their homes.

Neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state and Queensland, meanwhile, are on virus alert after an infected woman and her husband travelled from Victoria through several country towns in both states.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 after reaching Queensland state and later passed the virus to her husband.

Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries during the pandemic, with just over 30,200 Covid-19 cases and 910 deaths, mostly in Victorian aged-care homes.

Germany's cases rise by 2,440

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,440 to 3,711,569, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 102to 89,687, the tally showed.

G7 to provide 1 bn Covid vaccine doses 'to world': UK

G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes, Britain has said.

The announcement came after the United States said it would donate 500 million jabs to 92 poor and lower-middle-income nations.

The UK, which is hosting the big powers' gathering in southwest England, added it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, including five million beginning in the coming weeks.

The commitments follow growing calls for richer countries to step up their efforts to share Covid-19 shots with less developed nations, with charities warning the current situation is leading to "vaccine apartheid."