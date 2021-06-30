Wednesday, June 30

Cases worsen in Latin America, says health agency

Cases of Covid-19 are declining in North America, but in most of Latin America and the Caribbean the end to the coronavirus pandemic "remains a distant future", the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director Carissa Etienne has said.

While infections in the United States, Canada and Mexico are falling, in Latin America and the Caribbean just one in ten people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, "an unacceptable situation," she said in a briefing.

Etienne warned that the hurricane season in the Caribbean is arriving at a time when outbreaks are worsening and she urged countries to outfit hospitals and expand shelters to reduce the potential for transmission.

Turkey records 5,496 new cases

Turkey has recorded 5,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 522 symptomatic patients, according to official figures.

It's overall case tally is now over 5.42 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,732, with 45 new fatalities.

Turkey has administered over 49.74 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 34.65 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.08 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

UK records 26,068 new cases, highest since Jan 29

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 26,068 cases of Covid-19, the highest daily figure since January 29 and sending the seven day-tally up 70 percent on the week before, official data showed.

Despite the surge in new infections, Britain's daily fatality figures have remained in low double digits. Fourteen deaths were reported on Wednesday, down from 23 the day before.

That compares with the more than 1,000 fatalities that were repeatedly reported per day at the height of Britain's worst wave in the pandemic, in January this year.

Scientists have said the trend suggests the rapid vaccine rollout has weakened the link between infections and deaths. The seven-day tally for people being admitted to hospital was up 6 percent, to a daily figure of 263.

The data showed that 84.9 percent of adults have had a first vaccine while 62.4 percent have had both.

Italy reports 24 deaths, 776 new cases

Italy has reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths against 42 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 776 from 679.

Italy has registered 127,566 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,593 on Wednesday, down from 1,676 a day earlier.

There were 4 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 9 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 247 from a previous 270.

Some 185,016 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,635, the health ministry said.

Putin rejects mandatory Covid jabs

President Vladimir Putin has said he was opposed to mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for Russians but urged the jab-sceptic population to get inoculated as his country battles a deadly third wave.

Putin was addressing Russians during his annual televised phone-in session, answering questions posed live on air and in recorded videos, with more than two million questions sent in.

The topics touched on everything from rising food prices to relations with foreign powers, but the beginning was dedicated to Russia's most immediate concern: a surging outbreak.

"Preventing the further spread of the epidemic is possible only with the help of vaccination," Putin said.

New claims of vaccine graft in Brazil

A senior official in Brazil's health ministry has resigned after a newspaper published fresh allegations of corruption in the country's vaccine program, adding to pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Folha de S. Paulo daily reported claims on Tuesday that Roberto Dias, the ministry's logistics director, had sought a bribe from a company said to be negotiating the sale of 400 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Brazil.

The representative, Luiz Paulo Dominguetti of Davati Medical Supply, said he had met Dias in a restaurant in a shopping center in Brasilia in February, where the request was made for payment of a dollar per dose purchased.

It was rejected by the company.

Late Tuesday, after the revelations were published, the health ministry announced Dias would resign.

AstraZeneca, for its part, said in a statement it does not use intermediaries to sell vaccines to governments.

The latest claims of malfeasance add to a long list of alleged missteps by Bolsonaro's government in handling the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than half a million lives in Brazil amid critical vaccine shortages.

Uzbekistan receives 2M more jabs from China

Uzbekistan has received 2 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses from China, the country's Health Ministry said.

Some 2 million doses of Zifivax (ZF2001) vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom in collaboration with the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have arrived in the capital Tashkent, the ministry said.

The total number of shots that have arrived in the country so far has reached 7.4 million as Uzbekistan has received a total of 4.5 million doses of China's ZF2001, 660,000 shots of Vaxzevria – the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University – and 240,000 Sputnik V doses in the past four months, it added.

The Central Asian country has so far administered over 3.54 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Uzbekistan reported 487 more infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 110,667.

Three more fatalities moved the death toll to 736, while recoveries rose by 647 to reach 1 07,063.

Cases rising among children as Indonesia crisis grows

The number of Indonesian children contracting the coronavirus has almost tripled since May, with infant deaths from Covid-19 rising sharply as the country suffers its most severe wave of infections so far, a senior paediatrician has said.

Indonesia has been hit by a surge in cases this month, with new records on six days since June 21 including a daily high of over 21,807 on Wednesday, putting pressure on the government to impose tighter measures.

Dr Aman Pulungan, head of Indonesia's paediatric society, said weekly child deaths from Covid-19 rose to 24 last week from 13 in the previous week, many under five years old.

That was a larger rate of increase than the overall rise in Covid-19 deaths from 1,783 to 2,476 fatalities nationwide over the same period.

Aman said infections among minors were rising fast.

The percentage of overall cases that were under 18 years of age has risen to 12.6 percent in June compared to 5 percent in July last year, according to official data, although Aman noted children were now being tested more.

Top North Korean officials sacked after 'crucial' incident

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced several senior officials after a "crucial" virus incident, state media reported, potentially signalling a breach in the country's epidemic defences.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China.

It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the World Health Organization.

Lockdown measures extended in Australia

Australian officials extended lockdown and social distancing measures to more of the country, with four major cities already under a hard lockdown in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.

Around one in two Australians are under stay-at-home orders, with millions of others subjected to movement curbs and mandatory mask-wearing amid the virus flare-ups in several locations.

With more than five million residents of greater Sydney under a two-week lockdown until July 9, New South Wales state reported 22 new locally transmitted cases, all linked to prior infections.

Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada said late it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"Health Canada is updating the product monograph – or label – for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD Covid-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD Covid-19 vaccine", it said in a statement.