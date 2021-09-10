Ole Ginnerup Schytz was walking with an old classmate in Denmark's town of Vindelev with a metal detector in his hand in December last year.

A few hours later, the detector beeped and he found what is qualitatively one of the greatest gold discoveries in Danish history, a 1500-year-old gold treasure. But at that moment, he was not aware of it.

First, he unearthed a small piece of bent metal while digging.

"It was full of smashes and mud. I had no idea about it. The only thing I could think of was that it looked like the lid of a can of sour herring," he told a Danish TV channel on Monday.

But then, as he continued to dig, he encountered about 20 precious objects consisting of huge medallions called bracteates with the size of saucers, and coins and jewellery from the Roman Empire. Most probably, they were worn as ornamentation or clothes.

After this enormous discovery, the site was excavated by archaeologists. Now, they know that the treasure was buried under a longhouse about 1,500 years ago.

The immense gold trove weighs almost 1kg, according to Vejlemuseerne, the museum consortium in Vejle, Denmark. The museum revealed the findings on Sunday while describing them as ‘one of the largest, richest and most beautiful gold treasures in Danish history’.

According to experts, the objects of pre-Viking treasure occur in a technique and combination that has never been seen before when considering other similar examples. Thereby, they are described as unique.

Some objects have motifs that may refer to the rulers of that time while some symbols and writings carry Nordic mythology spirit.