Thursday, September 16, 2021

Tunisia announces reopening of border crossings with Libya

The Tunisian presidency has announced the reopening of border crossings with Libya as of Friday.

President Kais Saied stressed the necessity of "total compliance with health protocol" which he said will be “subject to review in light of the development of the health situation in the two countries.”

Border crossings have been closed since July 8 because of the outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Libya.

The Libyan government announced the reopening of crossings and air traffic with Tunisia on August 17.

UK records 26,911 new cases, 158 deaths

Britain has reported 26,911 new Covid-19 cases and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

Turkey logs 28,118 new Covid-19 cases

Turkey has logged 28,118 new Covid-19 cases, declining slightly from a day earlier when the country registered its highest daily level since early May.

The number of cases on Wednesday was 28,224.

Turkey also recorded new 262 deaths from the coronavirus.

Italy reports 67 new Covid-19 deaths

Italy has reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths against 73 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,117 from 4,830.

Italy has registered 130,167 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.62 million cases to date.

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus, 71 percent of its population, official figures showed.

The country had mostly curbed the virus within its borders but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak takes hold in the southeast.

"As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing.

Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and two billion doses administered.

Hong Kong panel advises single dose of BioNTech shot for teens

A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government has recommended children aged 12-17 should get only one dose of BioNTech's vaccine after reports of heart inflammation as a side effect.

Professor Lau Yu-lung, who chairs the health committee advising the government on its vaccination programme, told public broadcaster RTHK the side effect was more prevalent than originally thought.

He said experts decided it was better for teenagers to get only one dose to "greatly reduce the chance of heart inflammation".

Hong Kong's low risk also means that one dose should offer sufficient protection, he said.

Russia's Putin says he will be in self-isolation "a few days"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill, the TASS news agency reported.

Putin was speaking via a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc being held in Tajikistan which he had initially planned to attend in person.

It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated.

"This is not just one person or two people, there are dozens of people," he said. "And now I have to remain in self-isolation for a few days."

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Sputnik V vaccine. He said this week he was now personally testing its efficiency.

The Kremlin said Putin was healthy. His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Thursday the president's self-isolation could last at least a week and added that he was unaware of anyone being gravely ill in the Kremlin.

He said Putin was yet to decide whether he would attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies at the end of next month in Rome.

Ukraine's daily deaths exceed 100 first time since June

The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine exceeded 100 over the past 24 hours for the first time since early June when the country reported 118 deaths, the health ministry data showed.

Ukraine reported 101 death on Sept. 16 while the number of new infections rose to 5,744 from 4,640 a day earlier.

The number of new cases has been growing over the past few weeks and the government has already announced that it will tighten lockdown restrictions in the near future.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but could impose a nationwide "yellow" code, which restricts mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas, and other venues.

Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.33 million cases and 54,651 deaths as of Sept 16.