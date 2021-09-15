CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Surprise and disdain as tourists discover Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric
Workers in harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-metre, 19th century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, in a tribute to late artist Christo.
Surprise and disdain as tourists discover Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on Sept. 12, 2021 / AP
September 15, 2021

Bemused tourists in Paris reacted with a mix of surprise and disdain when they discovered the Arc de Triomphe monument had been enveloped in a shimmering shroud, a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo.

Workers in harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-meter, 19th century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, a project first imagined decades ago by the late Bulgarian-born Christo.

Dutch tourist Chester Hursman dismissed the wrapping as toilet paper.

British visitor Jack Silks tone struggled to work out where the artwork began and ended.

"Wait, so is this the actual installation or are they doing something under it?" Silkstone asked standing at the foot of the tower.

The work, known as "L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, who last week said completing the project had been a promise he made to his uncle.

Recommended

Christo, whose full name was Christo Javacheff, was known for his larger-than-life installations. He wrapped up a stretch of coastline in Australia and the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, and strung up a huge curtain in part of a canyon in Colorado.

He worked closely with Jeanne-Claude on the projects.

The pair covered Paris's Pont Neuf bridge in yellow cloth in 1985.

Tourists will still be able to visit the Arc de Triomphe and its panoramic terrace, which loom over one end of the Champs-Elysees. 

For a few days during the work, however, it has been closed.

"My husband had never seen it (the Arc de Triomphe) and so I just made him walk two miles and he's not very happy about this," Colorado resident Andrea Stutesman said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions