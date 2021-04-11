POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Greenpeace expose widespread use of illegal driftnets in Indian Ocean
Greenpeace says it filmed seven ships within 20 square kilometres using driftnets to catch tuna. It detected another eight vessels on radar using navigational patterns that also suggested use of nets.
Greenpeace expose widespread use of illegal driftnets in Indian Ocean
Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship is seen at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene Plateau, Mauritius March 12, 2021. / Reuters
April 11, 2021

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the world's most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.

During two weeks at sea, the environmental organisation says it filmed seven ships within 20 square kilometres using driftnets to catch tuna. It detected another eight vessels on radar using navigational patterns that also suggested use of nets.

"If yellowfin tuna continues to decrease at the current rate then food security in the region, as well as local economies is going to take a huge hit," Greenpeace said.

Nicknamed the "walls of death" for the quantity of other sea life they catch in addition to the fish they are set for, the nets were banned by the United Nations 30 years ago.

Greenpeace shared footage of sharks and manta rays that had been killed in the nets, set some 500 kilometres east of Somalia.

"Because of the issues of bycatch we're concerned about all fish in the Indian Ocean," it said, adding that the same area had also seen a huge increase in unregulated squid fishing.

READ MORE: Greenpeace raises alarm over Flamanville nuclear plant document dump

Recommended

"We need a global ocean treaty"

"What's the point in a UN ban on driftnets when all the fishing vessels we saw are using driftnets?" asked Will McCallum, head of oceans for Greenpeace UK.

"There is little to no enforcement in international waters... We need a global ocean treaty ... to resolve this enormous governance gap."

Nations are due to meet in August for negotiations over such a pact, designed to attempt to set up safeguards for parts of the ocean similar to reserves established on land.

Last month, representatives of 30 nations met to discuss ways to save fast-depleting tuna stocks in the Indian Ocean. The meeting ended without any new agreement.

READ MORE:No more fast, cheap fashion: It’s time for sustainability

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests