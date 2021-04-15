POLITICS
Houston Rockets works with FBI after being hit by major cyberattack
Bloomberg reports that the Babuk hacking group claims to have stolen 500GB of data from Houston Rockets, including contracts, non-disclosure agreements and financial data.
Apr 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets and Kelly Olynyk #41 sit on the bench chairs during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters
April 15, 2021

The Houston Rockets are investigating a cyberattack that attempted to install ransomware on the basketball team's internal systems, and the organisation is working closely with the FBI.

"The Rockets organisation recently detected suspicious activity on certain systems in its internal network. We immediately launched an investigation", Houston Rockets said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding that cybersecurity experts were also helping.

"Our internal security tools prevented ransomware from being installed except for a few systems that have not impacted our operations," the statement added.

The Rockets also said they were aware of reports that the actors behind the attack claimed to have acquired internal business information from the team.

"While this investigation is ongoing, the incident has had no impact on our operations or our ability to take care of our fans, employees, and players", the basketball team said.

However, it added that it would be difficult to determine the scope of the incident until the investigation is completed.

500 gigabytes data

The Rockets said they would notify anyone affected if they find personal information was involved in the incident.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that a hacking group, which goes by the name Babuk, claimed to have stolen 500 gigabytes of the Rockets' data, including contracts, non-disclosure agreements and financial data.

Babuk was discovered early this year and has already compromised at least "five big enterprises," including one victim who paid as much as $85,000 after negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing security researchers at McAfee Inc.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
