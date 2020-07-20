It was just five years ago that New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait declared journalism to be besieged by a “system of left-wing ideological repression.” Political correctness, in Chait’s parlance, was “a style of politics in which the more radical members of the left attempt to regulate political discourse by defining opposing views as bigoted and illegitimate.”

Previously confined to academia, according to Chait, political correctness had gradually made inroads on social media and subsequently “attained an influence over mainstream journalism and commentary beyond that of the old.”

The main complaint of the now infamous open letter published by Harper’s Magazine does not vary from Chait’s denunciation of “political correctness” five years ago.

Much as Chait had bemoaned that debate had become “irrelevant and frequently impossible” due to political correctness, the letter decries that the very “norms of open debate and toleration of differences” are now threatened in favor of “ideological conformity.”

Nor are the stakes any different this time around.

Just as Chait warned that the growth of political correctness threatened democracy itself, the letter suggests that the “new set of moral attitudes and political commitments” make everyone “less capable of democratic participation.” Chait considered political correctness to be “antithetical to liberalism” and the letter maintains that the “lifeblood of a liberal society” is at risk.

It has now become common practice for prominent writers with access to platforms which reach millions to raise overwrought concerns that the very foundation of liberalism is crumbling.

What Chait called “political correctness” has increasingly come to be known as “cancel culture”: a supposedly censorious tendency which entails “an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

Ironically, what these writers and intellectuals consider to be a threat to free speech are in fact themselves acts of free speech.

Cancel culture, if one is to call it that, is merely an indication that free speech is alive and well. There is an audience which engages with the work of others and feels free to criticise what it does not like.

The responses can take many forms: criticism and “shaming” on social media, letters to the editor, or boycotts of publications, TV shows, and streaming platforms. These are all responses that an audience is entitled to and they are all well within the scope of free speech.

In their erstwhile desire to denounce the encroachment of the public on their turf, the guardians of our culture complain that they no longer feel as comfortable to share their opinions as before, due to how others may feel and react.

This is what the hand-wringing over and condemnations of “cancel culture” actually indicate. The immunity from criticism our cultural and political establishment enjoyed for so long has now been lost.