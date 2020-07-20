He sits on the couch looking out while his mind races back through the past. His eyes well up with tears as he remembers. It was a sunny day in 1992, the year the Bosnian war broke out, which redesigned the map of Europe forever. Edin Trklja was 31 years old, standing along the outskirts of Dobrinja with his friends, the three of them guarding the town in their capacity as civilians. He had a wife and a five-year-old daughter to protect after all, and the need to preserve their future together.

Often, during wartime, numbers become mere statistics. But for Edin, the number of days, hours, minutes, family, friends, lost time and lost limbs suddenly became significant figures seared across his memory.

It was five minutes, he remembers, that saved and lost lives all in one moment.

Given that it had been a pleasant day, and the constant shelling had seen a respite for a few hours, children from the neighbourhood had come out to embrace some semblance of childhood. Edin stood watch with Beha and Mustafa, his friends, colleagues, and neighbours all in one. Dobrinja is a neighbourhood of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo and lies at the edge of the city, next to the airport.

It was the last point of access to the city from which the Tunnel of Hope, that was constructed the following year below the airport runway, allowed goods to flow in and people to escape out of besieged Sarajevo. From Dobrinja, the 800-metre-long tunnel resurfaced in the free Bosnian territory of Butmir.

Edin’s home was closest to the airport, meaning most of the women and children of the surrounding buildings moved together into the centre of town, while the men stood guard on the outskirts.

Serb tanks dotted the hills in the near distance, and would launch shells into the city. The three men stood at the border between Sarajevo and the Serb troops, between safety and danger, between life and death.

After the children had been playing for a while, Beha finally asked them to go home. “We are working,” he told them. He had instinctively felt that something bad was about to happen. And within five minutes, as the children left the area, Beha left the world.

A tank shell – the kind that can break through walls – struck a nearby gasoline canister, causing a massive explosion. Coupled with shrapnel, the impact killed Beha instantly, leaving Edin and Mustafa critically wounded.

Mustafa was flown out of the country, having sustained severe injuries to his back, while Edin was taken to Sarajevo’s Kosevo Hospital, where only serious injuries would be treated.

As he lay there on the table in the hospital, a curtain veiled the doctors from sight, but their voices still floated across the room.

“If he survives until the morning, we’ll conduct an operation. If not, what can we do?” The doctors had to wait and see if his organs were stable enough to sustain an operation.

That was Edin’s cue to muster the strength and will to survive. He spent the entire night staying strong, fighting for his life, and counting each hour until fate’s verdict would reach him in the morning.

His uncertainty and anguish were also felt outside the hospital by his young wife. She was in an apartment with a few other families, including Beha’s wife, when members of the hospital staff had come to inform them of the news.

“I didn’t know what had happened, how it happened, they just told me that he was heavily wounded and was fighting for his life,” explains Jasminka Trklja.

The phone lines were down, blocking communication. But, eventually, she was taken to an apartment with a working phone, and after a long wait, could speak to a doctor.

The operation the next morning proved successful, but soon after, shells started falling on the hospital itself. Edin and the other patients had to be moved down to the mortuary for safety, where they were forced to remain for 24 days.

Recovery

Edin survived the attack but lost three fingers – two on his right hand, plus his ring finger on the left – his small toe on his right foot, and sustained severe damage to his right leg. It was a lot to come to terms with. And it took a toll on Jasminka, as well.

“It was hard for me,” she says. “I felt hopeless, and I also had a small child.”

She had to make her way to the hospital every two to three days crossing from one end of a city under siege to the other, while shells, grenades and sniper bullets flew through the streets. At least 10,000 people died in this way during the three-and-a-half-year siege of Sarajevo. Jasminka would all the while visit him regularly to dress his wounds, help him use the lavatory and change his clothes.