Residents of Turkey are more likely to have built relationships with local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

A survey conducted for Mastercard by independent research company Fly Research questioned 10,000 adults across 16 countries in June 2020, of which 1,000 were Turks. The results suggest that local spending has increased during the coronavirus pandemic and that shoppers have become more loyal to shops near to where they live.

In Turkey, 59 percent of those surveyed have said they have shopped in stores nearby post-lockdown “to help local communities bounce back” and about half of those surveyed (45 percent) say that they have discovered new shops and suppliers since the quarantine began.

Looking at Europe, the same survey indicates that while 61 percent of post-lockdown shoppers say they are actively trying to spend money at independent stores within their community, those who have discovered local shops stand at around one in three (34 percent).

Two in three in Europe (65 percent) and almost three in four in Turkey (71 percent) say that even if all restrictions involving shopping and travel were to be lifted, they would continue shopping from local stores around them.

Saying ‘hello’

In Turkey, 81 percent say that the months since the pandemic broke have made them “more aware of those in need” and more than half (54 percent) feel a “greater sense of community”.

Again, one in two (54 percent) say they are more likely to say hello to neighbours.