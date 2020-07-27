Eyewitnesses confirm two major explosions at the Taji military base in Iraq's Baghdad.

It's the second security incident on a US-led coalition military base in the last 72-hours.

Three rockets hit the base on Monday night, but no casualties were reported, Iraq's military said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It comes after Katyusha rockets hit the Besmaya base on Friday and caused some material damage, but no casualties, the Iraqi military said.