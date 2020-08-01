Hong Kong authorities have issued arrest warrants for six anti-Beijing activists who fled the territory and are suspected of violating sweeping national security legislation that came into effect a month ago.

CCTV said on Friday the six were wanted on suspicion of secession or colluding with foreign forces, crimes that the new law punishes with up to life in prison.

It named the six as Nathan Law, Wayne Chan Ka-kui, Honcques Laus, Samuel Chu, Simon Cheng and Ray Wong Toi-yeung.

Hong Kong police declined to comment.

'I am still optimistic'

Wong said he believed the move showed that the Chinese government was afraid of Hong Kong activists overseas.

"It proves that our advocacy work is effective. We can still do more. I am still optimistic," Wong, who is in Britain, told Reuters.