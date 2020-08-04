Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir —"Naya Kashmir" - the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government’s promise of a ‘New Kashmir’ to its countrymen, has suddenly once again caused a clamour on social media.

The Naya Kashmir envisaged by the millions of Indians on the behest of the Indian government, while Kashmiris were put under a stringent lockdown and completely detached from the world, has taken a shape that might not fit the imagination of your average Indian.

Naya Kashmir was to be a ‘prosperous, developed and terror-free’ Kashmir, in the words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A year after the promise was made, the words have rung hollow, and where they have grown teeth, sting only Kashmiris.

The right-wing BJP-led Indian government on August 5 last year stripped the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its special status and relegated it to two federally-administered territories.

The decision marked the annexation of the region that is a bone of contention between India and Pakistan with China an active third party to it, as it lays claim over parts of Ladakh.

While millions of Hindu nationalist Indians poured out on streets to celebrate the “complete integration” of Kashmir with India, the people in the Valley were literally caged inside their homes for months to curb any possible response, dissent and reaction.

A year later, Kashmir finds itself on the verge of a massive political and geographical demographic change. Or if some political observers are to be believed, the change has already set in.

The Indian government appointed its representative, Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu, to administer Kashmir. Under his watch, a slew of orders were passed aimed at changing the political and geographical demography of Kashmir.

From the controversial residency law to the authoritative media policy and changes in its administrative set up, the disputed region is taking a form that deeply worries Kashmiris.

So the question is how much – if not what – has changed in Kashmir in the past one year? Let's deconstruct the events, government decisions and the outcomes to understand where Kashmir is headed.

Demographic change

The special status of J&K identified Kashmiris as permanent citizens of the region, which essentially meant that anyone from outside the region could not become a citizen. The status prevented anyone from outside to apply for jobs or buy property in Kashmir - a shield aimed at preserving the political and cultural identity of the region.

The nullification of Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution and the introduction of residency law ensured that people from outside can buy property, apply for jobs and even get voting rights in the region, if they meet certain criteria.

The law has led to the apprehension that with the influx of non-Kashmiris by virtue of the Domicile Act, it may lead to a complete assimilation of Kashmir and a drastic political demographic change. According to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, around 370,000 domicile certificate have been granted out of which over 290,000 are in Jammu and over 79,000 in the Kashmir Valley.

Since the government has activated the process of issuing domiciles to outsiders to J&K, political observers say the influx will be continous and facilitated by the government to add more non-Kashmiris to the region.

In the event of a plebiscite, a demand that Kashmir has been fighting for since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947, the additional population of non-Kashmiris will have a game-changing impact on the results.

But that is a distant idea. The immediate consequences of the Domicile Act will lead to a demographic change, militarised settlements, dispossession and alienation of land in Kashmir.

“If a Kashmiri fails to meet the new criteria, whether by malice/manipulation or by design of the new rules, the revocation of residency rights will inevitably lead to forcible transfer out of Kashmir in search of shelter and employment. The forcible transfers of population may qualify as a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as well as a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” says Mirza Saaib Beg, a Kashmiri lawyer.

The new act also translates into a surge of unemployment in Kashmir.

Saaib further explains: “Prior to the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020, a total of 400,800 Grade A to D government jobs were available only for residents but the new arrangement opens the field for anyone that meets the criteria without taking the consent of the people of Kashmir. The 2016 Economic Survey Report had pegged 25 percent of Jammu & Kashmir’s population between 18 and 29 as unemployed. The new changes are set to increase the levels of unemployment.”

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the government allowed the entry of over 11,000 non-Kashmiri labourers in the Valley in a span of less than a week. Official figures show that 14,000 non-Kashmiri labourers arrived in July alone.

The huge and sudden influx of non-local labourers, while Kashmiris were restricted indoors, signalled to Kashmiris that the Indian government was undertaking a settler-colonial project.

Shattered economy

Contrary to what the BJP-led Indian government said after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the business community in the Valley says they have been disempowered, the economy has been left in tatters and unemployment has peaked.

The Kashmir Valley has been under a series of lockdowns since August 5 last year. The government-induced curfew lasted several months followed by the civil shutdown that stretched until winter, the period when both business and life go slow in the Valley. The winter was followed by a coronavirus-induced lockdown that continues today.

The very first sector hit by the shutdowns in Kashmir was transport. Since last year transport has been consistently halted. While other businesses partially resumed, transporters say they have not earned anything for the last one year. Hundreds of private busses, the lifeline of Kashmir, are parked in several districts, gathering dust and rust.

“There is no work for us in Kashmir. Before the corona lockdown, there was another lockdown because of the abrogation of Article 370. My bus has been standing in the yard for a year now. I had to dismantle my bus and sell the parts to a junk dealer. I have a family and I have to feed them,” said Zahoor Ahmed, a bus driver from Budgam.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sheikh Ashiq estimates that the losses incurred by the Kashmir business community since August 5 last year is around $5 billion.

“And in this course of time, we have lost around 500,000 jobs. More people have been unemployed which is a growing concern. Our women folk, who played a key role in the handicraft sector, have also been rendered unemployed. They have been disempowered. Its supply chain has been disturbed due to the curbs on the internet. They couldn't receive orders online,” Ashiq says.

He says the economy has been shattered as the Valley “jumped from one lockdown to another.”

“Unfortunately, we cannot see the light of the day.”

Ashiq says young entrepreneurs are closing their businesses in the Valley and migrating to Indian cities to get jobs.

“I feel if concrete steps are not taken for the complete bailout of the businesses, we are going to face economic collapse,” he warns.

Disenfranchising Kashmiris

The last elected government in Jammu and Kashmir was a coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party and BJP. In 2018, the government collapsed and since, the region has been directly ruled by the Indian federal government through its representatives.

After J&K was formally downgraded into a Union Territory, with the entire political leadership in detention, the reigns of the region were in the hands of the centre who took several decisions on a whim.

But amid all this, a significant change that concerns Kashmiris is the waning presence of Kashmiri Muslims in the upper echelons of the administration. This has been reminiscent of the infamous rule of Hindu kings in Kashmir when the representation of Kashmiri Muslims in the administration and offices was dismal, despite being a predominantly Muslim-majority region.

A senior pro-India politician in Kashmir, Ghulam Hasan Mir, says that that Kashmiri Muslims were being sidelined in the administration.

“In the civil bureaucracy, police and judiciary, Muslims in Kashmir feel nowhere. They are being sidelined and there is complete imbalance in the system. Kashmiris are found nowhere and even in the Civil Secretariat, the seat of power, the dejected Kashmiri officers are feeling detached,” Hasan Mir told a local news outlet.

Kashmir’s noted academician, historian and political observer, Dr. Sheikh Showkat says the local administration of J&K has been paralysed now. Earlier, he says, mainstream politicians at the very least gave the administration a “local flavour," but with mainstream politics in shambles now, it is overtly “a complete colonial setup where everything is decided from New Delhi and it simply is communicated to the administration at the highest level.”

“Now that does not trickle down to the lower levers. Obviously, because that administration at the highest level comprises of outsiders who have no knack with those at lower level,” Dr. Showkat says.