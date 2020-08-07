The Sabanci Foundation General Manager Nevgul Bilsel Safkan says that Kucuk set out to establish his dream with 5 TL ($ 0.70) in his pocket, and was not deterred by financial difficulties. “He starts the first cartoon school in Turkey, aiming to spread cartooning in Turkey, while allowing children to pick cartooning as an occupation, to create characters that are intrinsically Turkish,” she adds.

“Setting out with such a beautiful goal, Fatih beats the odds and establishes the cartoon school in Kas where nowadays international festivals are held and cartoon artists from around the world are hosted,” Safkan says.

The then district governor Bilgehan Bayer appointed a school in Kas that was not in use to Kucuk’s school, and Kucuk started off with volunteers, fundraisers and his own efforts. After the first year they made a project for TRT Cocuk (Turkish Radio and Television channel geared towards children) and were able to get funding.

They bought their own land, rebuilt the school and moved. They now have a dormitory that can house 20 children, a cartoon museum, a toy workshop and an education area.

“We have received tablets provided by participating schools through the [Republic of Turkey Ministry of National Education’s] Fatih Project,” Kucuk says, “but we still don’t have enough.”

“Perhaps it was not easy to understand Fatih’s dreams those days, but today when we see the spark in the eyes of the children educated in cartooning at the Cartoon Mill, the stories they produce, and the characters they come up with, I realise that Fatih is an absolute ‘Changemaker’ and I’m so glad he didn’t give up when he faced difficulties and carried [his dreams] forward with this school,” Safkan says.

“As the Sabanci Foundation, we are happy to support this project that puts children and youths into its centre and allows them to be productive in a universal field such as cartoons with the Changemakers programme,” Safkan concludes.

“These days we are setting up another cartoon school with the interest and support of Urgup district governor Mehmet Marasli, in Cappadocia. Our goal is to turn The Cartoon Mill Cappadocia into a cartoon institute and provide high quality long term education programmes,” Fatih Kucuk says when asked about his future plans.

“We plan to produce cartoons that are universal and carry ethical and cultural value there,” he adds.

The Sabanci Foundation Changemakers Programme began in 2009 and has reached 195 Changemakers from 43 cities in Turkey. It aims to make people who contribute to social development visible and to inspire society, with the motto “Make a Difference, Change Lives”. The programme has had close to 4,000 people and institutions nominated since its inception, and its videos have reached 35 million views in Turkey and abroad.