“The first floor of Yapi Kredi Kultur Sanat [Yapi Kredi Cultural Activities Art and Publishing Inc] building is mostly set aside for exhibitions from the bank’s collection,” says Tulay Gungen, Yapi Kredi Kultur Sanat General Manager. “We were in the midst of the Sagalassos exhibition when the pandemic hit,” she reminisces.

“We experienced many things during the pandemic regarding viewing,” she continues. “We couldn’t go to the theatre to watch a film, but we watched from television and various screens at home.”

“Karagoz is another type of viewing,” she says. “And I believe it rubs elbows with the pandemic that way,” she puns. “Our exhibition will be open until the end of February.”

Karagoz, My Dear is on display at Yapi Kredi Museum in Istanbul's Beyoglu district, in the Galatasaray neighbourhood. The exhibition will remain open until February 21, 2021.

“Yapi Kredi is trying to keep our emotions alive, our hearts full of love, and continues with art shows,” she smiles, her eyes crinkling behind her mask.

Director of Yapi Kredi Vedat Nedim Tor Museum, Nihat Tekdemir, says that all precautions have been taken against the pandemic, with a maximum of 10 visitors allowed in the galleries at any given time.

“As Yapi Kredi Kultur Sanat, we may be one of the most important institutions experiencing how difficult it is to stage an exhibition during the pandemic,” he says.

In the book Karagozum, Iki Gozum (Karagoz, My Dear) published in conjunction with the exhibition, Aziz Murat Aslan’s article on Ragip Tugtekin, “an old master,” quotes Alberto Manguel’s collection of essays, Fabulous Monsters.

According to Manguel, the duo Karagoz and Hacivat are the Turkish version of Punch and Judy. Aslan writes: “Despite the fact that Karagoz and Hacivat stand at opposite ends of the social scale, they are also integral parts of one body so to speak. Karagoz is illiterate like [Don Quixote’s companion] Sancho Panza, he is a man of the people, humorous and expresses his opinions very directly.

Hacivat, on the other hand, is sophisticated, prudent and well mannered. According to Manguel, Hacivat who constantly recites Ottoman and classical poetry, attempts in vain to civilise Karagoz just like Don Quixote did with Sancho Panza.”