Aubameyang pens new three-year deal with Arsenal
Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on September 12, 2020. / AFP
September 15, 2020

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal ending speculation over a potential exit as he entered the final year of his contract.

Aubameyang's decision to stay with Arsenal will be a major boost to manager Mikel Arteta who said he wanted to build the squad around the Gabon international after they won the FA Cup last month.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's thanks to our fans, my team mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here."

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

British media reported Aubameyang's new contract makes the 31-year-old one of the highest earners at the club alongside midfielder Mesut Ozil.

SOURCE:Reuters
