Magawa is no ordinary rat, at least he’s not the sort living wild on the streets, burrowing its way under train tracks in underground stations, or digging up bulbs in your garden. Quite the contrary –– he is a sophisticated African giant pouched rat trained in Tanzania and helping the people in Cambodia.

Magawa detects landmines on the minefields of Cambodia. Due to his unique gift of being highly sensitive to the chemical smells of unexploded landmines, and crucially too light to detonate them, he is being used to sniff out explosives by the Belgian charity, APOPO.

In his illustrious career, which includes being crowned with a ‘rat-sized’ PDSA Gold Medal, Magawa has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance to date. His achievements have made him APOPO’s most successful HeroRAT.

APOPO CEO Christophe Cox says the charity was founded in 1997 in tandem with the University of Antwerp in Belgium, but is now based in Tanzania. “Cambodia is one of the countries most contaminated with landmines,” he tells TRT World, “and we’ve been there quite some years helping them clear the land.”

Cox’s school friend, Bart Weetjens, had conducted research in landmine clearance and determined that detection was the most difficult and costly part of the process.

Their professor suggested the use of the African giant pouched rat, an intelligent, easy-to-train nocturnal animal, replete with a highly developed sense of smell. After a feasibility study in Belgium, APOPO was set up to prepare the rodents in Tanzania.

African giant pouched rats are in training from nine months to a year in order to become HeroRATs. These animals, who live up to the age of eight, are more accurate than metal detectors because they do not pick up on scrap metal, simply the scent of the explosives in the landmines.

According to press materials, during his time in Cambodia, Magawa “has helped clear over 141,000 square metres of land (the equivalent of twenty football pitches), allowing local communities to live, work and play without fear of losing life or limb.”