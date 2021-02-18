The third Turkish Community Art Exhibition opened to the public on February 15, 2021 with an online opening ceremony. It is organised by the Republic of Turkey London Consulate General and London Yunus Emre Institute. The virtual exhibition displays 88 artworks by 51 artists.

The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) “was established as a foundation in 2007 with a specific aim to promote the history, culture and language of Turkey. It is named after the famous 14th century poet Yunus Emre.”

TRT World spoke with one of the members of the jury, Zeynep Iqbal, who is a 32 year old architect also trained in traditional arts and crafts with a master’s degree at Prince's School of Traditional Arts.

Over an email, Iqbal told TRT World that her work in general in the UK is “under a design studio I co-founded to develop communities through better artistic and architectural design. My jury role at the exhibition was to focus on and evaluate the traditional art entries and the techniques of the submissions.”

Iqbal commented that the members of the jury in the selection process “were not looking for perfection but ensuring a certain level of quality for the exhibition.”

Talking about diaspora art, Iqbal said “All artworks made by a person of Turkish origin living in the UK or by a non-Turkish artist living in the UK whose work is inspired by Turkish art were welcome. Diaspora art is more exciting in many ways, since people who live outside of Turkey are interpreting their homeland and culture through a lens. This lens can be at times seen through nostalgia, or imagery of serene landscapes or even faith.”

Iqbal continued to say that’s why she was interested in being on the jury panel.

A sense of community