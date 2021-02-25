A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar has died by suicide after being charged with two dozen crimes, including forms of human trafficking, the state attorney general said.

The announcement on Thursday from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came about three hours after a news conference where Nessel announced that John Geddert was charged with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise.

The charges were the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor.

Nessel said at a news conference that it was her understanding he had turned himself in to law enforcement and would appear at a court arraignment about an hour later.

The arraignment never happened.

Geddert was also accused of lying to investigators in 2016 when he denied ever hearing complaints about Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes in a scandal that counted hundreds of victims and turned USA Gymnastics upside down.

Charges against Geddert

Geddert, 63, was head coach of the 2012 US women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal.

He has long been associated with Nassar, who was the Olympic team's doctor and also treated injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym.

Geddert is accused of recruiting minors for forced labour, a reference to the gymnasts he coached, according to documents filed in an Eaton County court.

A message seeking comment was left with Geddert’s attorney.

Attorney General Nessel said the coach used "force, fraud and coercion" for financial benefit.

"The victims suffer from disordered eating," Nessel said, "including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and attempts at self harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault.

"Many of these victims still carry these scars from this behaviour to this day," the attorney general said.

