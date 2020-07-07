Lebanon’s post civil war financial structure, described as one of the extreme neo-liberal systems, has been in the throes of an economic crisis since 2018. The crisis has led to a confrontation between the country’s financial elites and the new technocratic government.

One of the country’s top and most powerful bankers, Riad Salame, who has been one of the longest-serving central bank governors across the globe, and Hassan Diab, a computer engineering professor, who is now in the office of the prime ministry, are clashing with each other openly, evoking memories of Lebanon’s bloody history of civil war.

“Apparently, there is a war between the financial sector and the government in Lebanon. The central bank governor appears to be the official representative of the financial sector in a country, where too many banks function compared to the population,” says Gokhan Ovenc, an assistant professor of economics at the Istanbul University.

In March, the Diabi government defaulted on $90 billion of debt, signalling growing problems and divisions between the government - which wanted to default - and the central bank, which advocated to continue paying debts.

Last month, the International Monetary Organisation (IMF) announced that Salame’s central bank lost nearly $49billion, which is equal to more than 90 percent of the country’s total economic production in 2019 according to World Bank numbers. The losses also amount to “the total value of the deposits held by the Banque du Liban from the country’s commercial banks,” according to the Financial Times.

The central bank’s losses and the government default escalated tensions between Diab, who has instrumentalized street anger towards bankers, and Salame, a politically untouchable figure, facing as many as seven prime ministers before the current premier.

“The government is able to use middle class anger toward (Salame) because it has become poor since last year. The middle class lost at least half of its wealth in the past year, which is a significant loss for it,” Ovenc told TRT World.

The degradation of the middle class would be a nightmare for any country’s economy.

“The rich usually invest abroad or put its money in foreign bank accounts. The poor have no money to invest anyway. The middle class ensures the sustainability of the banking sector, investing in the country and putting its savings in the banking sector,” Ovenc says.

In Lebanon, lenders have imposed restrictions on withdrawals with growing protests, which began in October.

When the banking sector sinks in a crisis like Lebanon is experiencing now, the middle class, historically powerful in the country, shows its anger toward institutions they feel are responsible for the losses of its hard-earned financial earnings, according to the economist.