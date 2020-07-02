A human skull, a pair of worn trousers and a shoe were among the remains unearthed from a mass grave discovered this week in northern Iraq, a remnant of the brutal rule of the Daesh group, Iraqi officials have said on Thursday.

The new mass grave was discovered on Monday in the village of Humeydat near the Badoush area west of the city of Mosul, six years after Daesh — at the height of its power — declared a so-called caliphate that stretched across eastern Syria and much of northern and western Iraq.

Dozens of bodies were found buried in a trench stretching hundreds of metres (yards) long. Forensics experts have carried out an initial investigation but the spread of the novel coronavirus has impeded excavations, medical officials in Mosul told The Associated Press.

Memories of brutal reign persist

While an investigation is needed to identify the bodies, many believe they were Shia convicts taken from the local Badoush prison by Daesh and killed by the militants, shortly after they seized Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi forces recaptured the prison in March 2017. Daesh allegedly killed up to 600 inmates in the prison, most of them Shia detainees. According to an investigation by Human Rights Watch at the time, based on eyewitness accounts, at least 1,500 inmates were rounded up and transported to a stretch of desert. There, Sunni and Shia inmates were separated and the latter killed.

Iraqi security forces with assistance from the US-led coalition defeated Daesh and reclaimed northern Iraq in a 2016 military campaign. Though Daesh no longer holds territory in Iraq, remnants of the group are still active and routinely carry out attacks against Iraqi security forces.

But memories of the group's brutal reign persist, years after the military campaign to root them out.

'So many bodies'

Hussein al Nesr, a resident of the Badoush area, is sorrowful the newly found remains could not be given a proper burial.