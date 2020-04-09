The deadly coronavirus spread across the globe from one place to another through business travellers and tourists enabled by a globalised world, spreading to over 200 countries and killing tens of thousands.

Most virus-hit countries have locked down and quarantined to varying degrees to stop the epidemic in their respective nations.

A close examination of data coming from virus hotspots shows that the first confirmed cases have always been related to foreign visitors or natives, who came back from a trip outside their country.

Despite the conspiracy theory originating in China that blames US soldiers for starting the epidemic, everyone agrees that the source country of the virus is China.

In December, Covid-19 emerged from a wet market in Wuhan, one of China’s biggest cities, and spread to different corners of China with Hubei province the hardest hit.

The holiday season for the Lunar New Year, helped the virus spread across the country as hundreds of millions travelled to their hometowns to spend time with loved ones. This was the perfect storm for the virus to spread.

According to a New York Times analysis, just on January 1, nearly 200,000 people left Wuhan for their holidays. By the time the Chinese government implemented strict travel restrictions, seven million had already left the origin city in the first month of the year, spreading the contagion far and wide.

In the following months, other countries were on the line, waiting on a visit from the virus.

On January 31, Italy reported its first Covid-19 case in its historic and tourist-filled capital, Rome, after two Chinese tourists confirmed positive. They flew to Italy through a Milan airport and then travelled to Rome by land. Italy’s third case was an Italian who had been repatriated from China's Wuhan.

In February, the country reported its first coronavirus-related death and the virus had already spread to the cities of Lombardy and Veneto in northern Italy and other parts of the Mediterranean state.

The European Union’s fourth-largest economy now has the highest death toll globally at over 17,000. It’s important to remember that Italy hosts a large population of older citizens and a strong family value system that emphasises large gatherings.

The virus has quickly found its way from Italy to other European countries, making the country the epicentre of the continent’s pandemic.

From Italy, the virus moved to Germany, the continent’s largest economy, as Berlin confirmed its early cases in late February related to Italy. But the first officially confirmed case originated in China anyway as one of the country’s car manufacturer company employees was infected by a Chinese co-worker.

The other first four cases in Germany emerged after a 25-year old man came back from a trip from Italy’s Milan.

Several of Germany’s other initial cases also originated not from China but from Austria, where some Germans were holidaying in ski resorts, according to experts.

But Germany has a robust social security coverage backed by a strong public health system. As a result, it has been able to fend off some of the devastating challenges the virus has generated across the globe, by testing a lot of citizens and placing early social distancing measures across the country.