WORLD
4 MIN READ
Global anti-racism protests rage over George Floyd's death
Anti-racism rallies were held in Germany, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, Liberia, Norway, Italy, Austria, Canada and Greece while more are planned for the weekend.
Global anti-racism protests rage over George Floyd's death
A woman wears a face mask that reads "I can't breathe" during a demonstration against police brutality, in solidarity with George Floyd and protesters in the United States, in Piazza Barberini in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2020. / Reuters
June 5, 2020

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations.

Floyd's death, after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has convulsed the United States.

Rallies in the German cities of Frankfurt and Hamburg drew more than 10,000 people, according to witnesses, with many lifting hands in the air and holding banners with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight."

As authorities in many nations warned of the risk of Covid-19 infections from large gatherings, some participants in Germany wore anti-coronavirus masks with a clenched fist image.

One banner at the Frankfurt rally asked, "How Many Weren't Filmed?" in reference to the fact that Floyd's case was caught on camera in Minneapolis.

In London's Trafalgar Square, dozens took to one knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Recommended

Placards read: "White People Must Do More" and "Justice for Belly Mujinga" in reference to a rail worker who died of Covid-19 after being spat at by a man who said he was infected.

"There are a lot of uncomfortable conversations that people have been avoiding because it's unpleasant, it's not fun, and it can create tension, whether that's in your family or with your friends or in your workplace," said law firm worker Ada Offor, 21, in Trafalgar Square.

"But they're conversations that need to be had if we want to avoid things like this happening in the future, if we want to create reform, if we want to finally create a kind of society where black bodies are treated equally."

In Australia, demonstrators marched to Parliament House in Canberra, social media images showed, despite attempts by the authorities to stop gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Australians have also been drawing attention to mistreatment of indigenous nationals.

Police banned a demonstration planned to take place in front of the US Embassy in Paris on Saturday, citing the risks of social disorder and the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, rallies were scheduled on Friday in the Netherlands, Liberia, Norway, Italy, Austria, Canada and Greece, with more planned for the weekend.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation