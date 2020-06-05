Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations.

Floyd's death, after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has convulsed the United States.

Rallies in the German cities of Frankfurt and Hamburg drew more than 10,000 people, according to witnesses, with many lifting hands in the air and holding banners with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight."

As authorities in many nations warned of the risk of Covid-19 infections from large gatherings, some participants in Germany wore anti-coronavirus masks with a clenched fist image.

One banner at the Frankfurt rally asked, "How Many Weren't Filmed?" in reference to the fact that Floyd's case was caught on camera in Minneapolis.

In London's Trafalgar Square, dozens took to one knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.