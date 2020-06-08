CULTURE
3 MIN READ
BTS fans match K-pop superstars' $1M Black Lives Matter donation
The seven-member BTS wrote on its Twitter account that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.
BTS fans match K-pop superstars' $1M Black Lives Matter donation
Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019. / Reuters
June 8, 2020

Fans of K-pop megastars BTS raised and donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, matching the septet's donation of the same amount within 24 hours, organisers said Monday.

The band's managers Big Hit Entertainment said at the weekend that they and BTS -- currently one of the biggest acts in the world -- had jointly donated $1 million to the ongoing anti-racism movement in the US and beyond, triggered by the death in police custody of an unarmed black man as an officer knelt on his neck.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS tweeted last week, which has since been retweeted around 1 million times.

The Big Hit announcement soon sparked a #MatchAMillion hashtag trending worldwide on Twitter, with a set of BTS fans -- One in an Army -- setting up an online donation project for the cause.

On Monday morning, One in an Army announced they had raised just over $1 million from nearly 35,000 donors.

"Just like BTS, we were able to donate 1M dollars to help fund bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality," and support black-led advocacy groups, among others, they said on Twitter.

Recommended

None of t he fan group's organisers are South Korean, according to their website, with most from Europe or North America.

The announcement follows a recent online effort by K-pop fans to take over the controversial #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag, often used by those who criticise the anti-racism protesters, by posting the tag along with videos and images of their favourite singers.

BTS -- or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts -- are the first K-pop group to top charts in the United States and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London's Wembley Stadium.

"I am from London. My mom had to deal with racism all her life," wrote one black BTS fan.

"I'm absolutely proud to tell her the group that... I adore supports us and stand with us."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel