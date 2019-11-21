Apple Inc has cancelled the world premiere of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama, the company said on Wednesday.

"The Banker" was supposed to debut on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.

"We purchased 'The Banker' earlier this year as we were moved by the film's entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy," Apple said in a statement.

"Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention," the company added. "We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps."