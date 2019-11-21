CULTURE
Apple cancels premiere of film 'The Banker' after unspecified 'concerns'
"The Banker" was scheduled to debut on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.
A person stands near the Apple logo at the company's store in Grand Central Terminal, in New York, Dec. 7, 2011 / AP
November 21, 2019

Apple Inc has cancelled the world premiere of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama, the company said on Wednesday.

"The Banker" was supposed to debut on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.

"We purchased 'The Banker' earlier this year as we were moved by the film's entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy," Apple said in a statement.

"Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention," the company added. "We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps."

"In light of this, we are no longer premiering "The Banker" at AFI Fest," the company said.

"The Banker" is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who sought to help people overcome racial barriers in banking. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

Apple has been buying movies to feed Apple TV+, the subscription video streaming service that the iPhone maker launched this month.

"The Banker" is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6 before streaming on Apple TV+. Apple did not say whether those plans remain in place.

