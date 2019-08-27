Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo announced a massive plan on Monday to fix the sinking and overpopulated capital city Jakarta with a radical solution: building a new capital on the island of Borneo.

In a press conference, Widodo said that, as a result of a government study spanning three years, the new capital will be built in East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo which is known for its dense rainforests and orangutans.

But why is Indonesia moving its capital?

Jakarta is struggling with several environmental challenges. The air quality has drastically decreased over the past few months, consistently beating out infamously smoggy cities like Delhi and Beijing.

The Indonesian capital is also sinking and parts of the city are sinking at the rate of more than two inches a year, which has led to frequent flooding.

The floods are becoming more devastating as urban sprawl, mega shopping malls and mushrooming housing in the capital increases the destructive nature of catastrophic floods.

However, there is also an economic side to the story.

Jakarta, the capital of the world’s most fourth populous country with 10 million people sits on Java island. The island is currently home to 54 percent of the country’s 270 million people and it generates 58 percent of Indonesia’s gross democratic product.

“We couldn’t continue to allow the burden on Jakarta and Java island to increase in terms of population density,” Widodo said at a news conference.

“Economic disparities between Java and elsewhere would also increase.”

The government wants to separate the centre of government from the country’s business and economic centre in Jakarta in an attempt to ease economic inequalities between the different regions.

"The burden Jakarta is holding right now is too heavy as the centre of governance, business, finance, trade and services," Widodo said.

When will the move happen?

Construction is set to begin next year with the move of some 1.5 million civil servants slated to begin by 2024, at a cost of 466 trillion rupiahs ($33 billion).