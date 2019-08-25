Sergio Aguero struck twice as Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool, with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Aguero, who has scored in all three games this season, gave City a 15th-minute lead, slotting home after left back Oleksandr Zinchenko's low cross had been mis-hit by Kevin De Bruyne only to fall kindly for the Argentine.

Adam Smith then missed a great chance to level for the Cherries, firing high over the bar from a good position after some poor defen ding from Nicolas Otamendi.